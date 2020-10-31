The National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, established in 1982 by James Roosevelt, has never backed a presidential candidate until now, supporting Vice President Joe Biden.
Biden will not gut Social Security and terminate Medicare or eliminate the Affordable Care Act. Social Security is our earned benefit, and not only have we paid for Medicare during our working years we continue to pay for Medicare with each Social Security check. Under the ACA, seniors receive wellness visits, vaccinations and help with costs of prescriptions.
An average Social Security check of $1,636 a month for those retired in New Hampshire shows how many of our retirees live on far less per month. Paying Medicare, supplemental health insurance and prescription premiums can be $300 a month out of a too-small check.
Joe Biden will strengthen Social Security, not defund it, lower the Medicare-eligible age to 60, protect and expand the ACA and Social Security tax those earning over $400,000 a year instead of adhering to the $137,700 for stopping Social Security tax on earnings.
He will listen to scientists and have free testing, treatment and vaccines in combating the COVID-19 virus. He will stand up to prescription drug corporations.
All of our New Hampshire retirees will benefit from Joe Biden being our next president, while we will not face having our earned benefits and depended-upon services pulled out from under us.
KATHLEEN R. ALLEN
20 Woodland Heights, #106
Peterborough
