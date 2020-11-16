I am elated by the election of Joe Biden Jr. as the next president of the United States. Mr. Biden’s empathy, decency, and respect for science is a most welcoming change after the last four years.
Most hearteningly, he has promised to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement as one of his first acts in office; but he should also move quickly to reintroduce the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763), which would reduce U.S. emissions by 40 percent within the first 10 years and create 2 million jobs.
With 82 cosponsors in the House of Representatives, including New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster, this proposed climate legislation is the one most ready for action. Let’s make 2021 the year we rebuild better for people and the planet.
CLARA FANG
40 Avon St.
Keene
