I am older than Joe Biden, significantly older. When I am offered a seat (on a bus, train or plane) by a younger person (aren’t they all?) I accept with a big smile and a “thank you very much.”
That reaction is a compliment both to that youngster, and to me. The deference to age should be a universal response to the understanding that oldsters have passed on to youngsters many nice things, like a great country, the greatest on earth, to date! And the oldster is hoping that the youngster understands that he/she has a lot to do to continue to make our country, and our world, better still.
So what should Joe be offered? Joe has served his country, and is trying to the best of his (limited) abilities, to continue his service. Unfortunately, there appear to be severe limits on his future service.
Should he be offered a seat, a chance to step down, by someone younger? Absolutely! Should he accept such an offer? Maybe, maybe not, but the seat should be offered!
The key question is why it has not been offered? The answer to that question is painfully obvious. Kamala Harris would have to leave her vice-presidency, and she could no longer cast a deciding vote in the 50/50 Senate, ending the dual imperial dictatorships of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi! The Democrats would no longer control the Senate and the freight train of wild left legislation would end.
It should be obvious to Republicans in D.C. that Schumer and Pelosi must keep Joe Biden standing, no matter how “old” he acts. Joe is not the problem, the stander-uppers are the problem, and they should be called out. Power is their aphrodisiac. Chuck and Nancy are guilty of elder abuse.
They have no shame!
FRED WARD
Stoddard
