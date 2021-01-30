Democrats have spent four years accusing President Trump’s supporters of being Nazis, racists, homophobes, xenophobes and, most recently, terrorists, members of a “cult” who need to be “cleansed” and “reprogrammed.” The vilification of Trump supporters has hit a new low.
Biden has not done anything to promote unity. Democrats do not want unity, they want division, power and control. Joe Biden and the left’s idea of unity is to get in line and agree. The left, big tech and the media all have the same agenda: shut down opposing views.
You want us to believe Biden received the most votes of any other president in history. The candidate who hid in the basement most of the time and when he did venture out to speak the frail, confused angry Biden ran on a platform of “Trump is a meany.”
The events that took place on Jan. 6 can never happen again. We all agree to condemn violence of any kind and grieve the loss of life. The group that broke into the Capitol did so 15 minutes before President Trump had finished his speech. The other 100,000+ Trump supporters were still listening to the president. President Trump did not incite the breach of the Capitol and yet the left has jumped on this opportunity because they will never let a crisis go to waste. To characterize the individuals who broke into the Capitol as all Trump supporters is just wrong.
Applying the same logic, what does that make the Democrats, defenders/enablers of the BLM riots over the summer, with more than 2,000 police officers injured, 19 individuals dead and over $2 billion in property damage? The most costly man-made damage to American property in history. Oh, that’s right they were “peaceful protests.” You can not call a group “terrorists” based on whether or not they fit into your political narrative/agenda.
I am a proud Trump supporter. We believe in God, fair elections, law and order, border security, we support and respect our military and our police, we stand for the national anthem, we respect our flag and we love our country. We love our fellow Americans, we care about all of them because they are all of us.
We are 75+ million proud Americans and we are not going away.
Joe Biden will never be our president.
CATHY COOPER
Keene
