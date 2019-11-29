The U.S. taxpayers, allegedly represented by elected officials, give large gifts in foreign aid. The recipients of foreign aid often hire U.S. companies (lawyers, bankers, lobbyists and consultants) to keep this aid coming. As U.S. citizens, the owners and workers at those recipient companies can contribute to our politicians, other members of the U.S. elite, loosely monitored organizations like think tanks, and even tax-exempt organizations like bogus charities.
This is the story of the Biden corruption. In my opinion, impeachment only occurred because Trump moved against Biden and against a major source of Democratic Party funding. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has been a recipient of this type of funding as well; she needs to be primaried and replaced.
According to a Fox News columnist: “[ML Strategies head David] Leiter registered as a Burisma lobbyist in mid-2014 ... He donated to Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., four times and to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., three times. A month after the last of those donations, both Markey and Shaheen were among four senators who wrote a letter to President Obama that said, ‘We should leverage the full resources and expertise of the U.S. government to assist Ukraine in improving its energy efficiency, increasing its domestic production and reforming its energy markets.’” War-monger Shaheen has also made it her business to poke nuclear-armed Russia.
Please understand, I voted third party in 2016, and I do NOT support President Trump for reelection. I do believe he was duly elected and has been and continues to be mistreated by CIA, mainstream media, FBI, and the Hillary/globalist wing of the Democratic Party. I supported Bernie in 2016, and I support Tulsi and Yang in 2020 (but not Bernie in 2020). However, if the DNC nominates a vile and/or untrustworthy Hillary/Obama clone, like Biden, Buttigieg, Harris or Warren, Trump will get my vote in 2020 — expect the same from other independents, as in 2016.
Our actions up to and including the February primary are important. We have the opportunity to help take our country back from the Bush Crime Family and the Clinton Crime Family. This is New Hampshire’s special responsibility because of the strong effect of the first-in-the-nation primary. We also have the opportunity to help take the Democratic Party back from its current corrupt leadership.
Please support Tulsi and Yang, and vote in the February Democratic primary.
JOSEPH MIRZOEFF
641 Park Ave.
Keene
