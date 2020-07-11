Most everybody has read Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” about the naked emperor. The emperor and his staff pretended he was well dressed, but everybody else knew he was stark naked.
Today we have a candidate for president of the United States, hiding in his basement bunker, in his pajamas, or ???. Everybody knows the poor man has serious mental limitations, not of his own making, an unfortunate early reflection of his age.
At a recent press conference, when the press alluded to this issue, there was a moment of laughter, all around, including by Joe. The questioner let him “brush it off,” but the viewers knew what the deal was, and I assume many, including me, cried at the spectacle.
It is indeed a sorry spectacle. Most of us laughed at the emperor’s story, people not daring to state the obvious. But Joe Biden is a candidate for president of the United States! In show business, when the audience laughs at the jokester, but not at his joke, it’s over.
So let me be so bold as to state the obvious, Joe Biden is not qualified to even be a candidate for president of the United States! His candidacy is a sorry result of a process which the “Never Trumpers” foisted on our country. It’s sad. Very sad.
Dammit, Emperor Joe has no clothes.
Fred Ward
