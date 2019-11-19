I am pleased to endorse Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. He possesses not only the wisdom and experience to work cooperatively with Congress to enact progressive legislation and to work with the nations of the world to promote international peace and well-being, but he also is one of the most decent, caring and compassionate people in politics.
As a long-term senator and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Biden was responsible for a wide range of progressive legislation, including an assault-weapons ban and protection of women from domestic violence.
His support for improving the Affordable Care Act, coupled with a public option, makes sense and is widely supported by the American public. It can be enacted.
As a former chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as vice president for eight years under President Obama, Biden has an unmatched command of foreign policy. America will be safe and American values will be honored during a Biden presidency.
Great presidents, whether Lincoln or Obama, have possessed not only the wisdom to lead this country well, but also have had the ability to understand, relate to and communicate with their fellow Americans. If there is one thing that most of us recognize — it is Joe Biden’s decency, his empathy, his civility and his compassion for his fellow men and women. Character counts — and for me, it counts for a lot.
I am pleased to endorse Joe Biden for president.
PAUL BERCH
956 River Road
Westmoreland
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 1 in the N.H. House.)
