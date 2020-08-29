During these uncertain times, I feel compelled to express my appreciation for the community in which we live. Although many of the activities we usually enjoy in the summer are limited, there is still much we can do in the Keene area. We have the beautiful parks to enjoy, lakes in which to swim, blueberries to pick, vegetables to grow, and a great library to visit. We also live in a community where people respect one another.
During this time, each individual is experiencing distress of some sort. Each person is trying their best to hold it together and be strong. We need to try to lighten each other’s stress by being kind, respectful, and patient.
Those points lead me to express why I am voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They hold the same values I do: respect for people and respect for the environment. They can bring out the best of America.
Sincerely,
HOLLY A. FILIAULT
33 Ashuelot St.,
Keene
