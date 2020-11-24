This year, 2020, has held much anxiety for many of us, both nationally and locally in our own state government.
One example of anxiety for me personally, was when our governor vetoed House Bill 1665 on July 31.
I remember growing upset as I read his veto message: “NH has a redistricting process that is fair, representative, and accountable to voters.”
The redrawing of districts in back rooms, hidden from the public, empowers the elected officials and is not representative or fair. When elected officials redraw the lines, they are diluting the vote. They are rearranging the map so that the opposition does not have a voice. They are choosing their voters, in essence, taking away the power from the people.
It’s supposed to be the other way around.
Talk to your representatives. Be informed.
SUSAN READ-SMITH
P.O. Box 633
Hinsdale
