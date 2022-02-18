I am concerned by Gov. Sununu’s recent executive order hailing the advent of cryptocurrency and establishing a commission that will entangle “digital assets” into the laws of New Hampshire. That may sound all forward and modern, but the cryptocurrency industry has a horrendous track record of separating small investors from their money.
In my career, I have done extensive research into technical, legal and economic aspects of Bitcoin and various digital currencies. I’ve published academic papers and addressed bank presidents and regulators on the topic. Based on this experience, it is my studied opinion that the cryptocurrency industry is a massive Ponzi scheme built upon a giant heap of grift. The governor would do well to discourage Granite Staters from having anything to do with it.
Early players of the cryptocurrency game have gotten rich, but every dollar that comes out of a Ponzi system has to go in, and money coming in relies on a steady stream of greater fools. These are mainly young and inexperienced investors, recruited by a network of YouTube influencers who pose in rented Lamborghinis and tell people they can get rich if they invest now.
Predatory behavior in this ecosystem abounds. Organized “pump-and-dump” clubs cause wide swings in prices, leave unsophisticated investors holding worthless digital tokens. The price of Bitcoin itself is heavily influenced by market manipulation, which is why the Securities and Exchange Commission won’t even allow Bitcoin derivatives to be traded on American stock markets. Outright theft of cryptocurrency is rife, and usually it’s impossible to retrieve what is lost.
Here in Keene, some of our own biggest cryptocurrency promoters are under federal indictment, accused of money laundering. It turns out that money laundering is one of the few actual real-world uses for cryptocurrency — others include paying for ransomware and arranging for mail-order deliveries of fentanyl from sites on the dark web.
Legal uses of cryptocurrency are more limited. About all the stuff is really good for is speculative trading — and even for those who seem to trade successfully, it can be very difficult to get money out of the system once it has gone in. Blockchain technology has been around for 13 years and, to date, has not delivered any socially beneficial applications.
In summary: Cryptocurrency is a deeply unsavory industry, and we are better off without it. I sure wish that Gov. Sununu was not encouraging its establishment in New Hampshire.
BOBBY WILLIAMS
Keene
