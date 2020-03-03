Spanish-born philosopher George Santayana said: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” The American Deep State has been in the business of dumbing down the population with liberal arts colleges for decades, spreading discord, inflicting misery and dismantling American Exceptionalism.
Today many college-educated citizens think history began with the Great Society and Roe v. Wade. They scream until they drool about the president colluding with Russians. Now Bernie Sanders is wildly popular in the cities, but if people did some research, they would discover that Jane Sanders, Bernie’s wife, once headed Burlington (Vt.) College.
That college had a policy of sending students to Havana to be indoctrinated by the Cuban government. Anyone with functioning frontal lobes knows that Bernie Sanders is a Jewish Fidel Castro with Medicare for All, taxpayer-burdened free college tuition, $15 an hour minimum wage and a completely disarmed public; Havana Jane was living the Bolshevik dream until the banks closed her school.
Bernie Sanders is hiding nothing; he’s trying to claw his way to the Democratic nomination with a hammer in one hand and a sickle in the other. The Deep State prefers a more measured approach to dismantling the American way of life by offshoring industry, taking away company pensions with employee health insurance and forcing everyone into a single payer health care system. Congress cobbled an aristocratic escape hatch for itself — they get Cadillac health care, we get the junk yard Affordable Care Act — just like Cuba and Venezuela.
Most U.S. citizens have no idea what an economic and ideological traitor Sanders is because the media never report it and U.S. liberal arts colleges swindle kids with bogus, politically correct history. The media know what the Communists have always known; propaganda works. They just flip the script in cahoots with a dirty American Stasi, pushing the absurd narrative that Trump is using Putin to win elections when it’s actually Sanders trying to replace Washington with Moscow.
Democrats have a real problem with Sanders because he leads in the polls and has a loyal following; he’s a latter-day Lyndon LaRouche. Sanders is a bonafide Red Scare and democrats know it; they have no choice but to push him aside with super-delegate shenanigans. Expect suicidal chaos reminiscent of the 1968 Democratic Convention. Few learned from divisive historical figures like Hubert Humphrey and George McGovern that perished in the bedlam of socialist party politics.
Trump wins in 2020.
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
