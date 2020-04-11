Dear Bernie Sanders,
Right now you — and only you — have a chance to be instrumental in ending the Trump malignancy. As you know, many of your supporters chose to enable Trump’s election in 2016, whether by principled abstention or by actually voting for him. Sadly, some of the stigma from that outcome attaches to you, for not doing more to make sure that didn’t happen.
There was, and is, a deep need to educate your fervent supporters on the myriad ways in which Joe Biden would help the very people your campaign seeks to help — and the myriad ways in which Trump has harmed them and would only continue to harm them. The list? It includes literally everything, from better pay to cleaner air and water to a greater chance of justice and so much more. Biden in office will give respect and decent treatment to the poor and non-white and disadvantaged people that Trump treats like dirt.
To remove both the stigma from 2016 and the malign rule of Trump, you must abandon your campaign, which is at this point futile except as a wrench in the works. And you must do it in a powerful heartfelt speech, which of course maintains all your humanitarian impulses and at the same time comes through as a powerful endorsement of Biden. After which, from now until the election, you must campaign for Biden and all the down-ballot Democrats as fervently as you have campaigned for yourself.
Quite frankly, it is no exaggeration to say the fate of this country may depend on your doing this. If you don’t do it — if you linger and play the spoiler, if you can’t make your followers understand what is at stake — you will be complicit and the stigma will never leave. If you do the right way, you will have done something heroic, and that is no exaggeration either.
LARRY DUBERSTEIN
87 Brimstone Corner Road
Hancock
(Note: This letter was submitted prior to Sanders’ withdrawal from the race.)
