Without a doubt, a major factor in the election of Donald Trump in 2016 was the near total failure of Bernie fans to support and vote for Hillary Clinton. I know many who just stayed home and some who voted for Trump.
It’s impressive that Bernie generates such fanatical support among his followers, but why should their fanaticism cloud their judgment? If Bernie wins the Democratic nomination, all thinking Americans will willingly give him their unlimited support. Is it too much to expect that the opposite should happen if he is not the nominee?
The only way to defeat Trump in 2020 is with a solidly united Democratic candidate, and we have many great ones from which to choose. But if our person is not the nominee, we must strongly support the one who is.
To those Bernie supporters who say “it’s Bernie or nothing,” I want to point out that Trump is way worse than nothing. We have to end this circus of ignorance, corruption, chaos, racism and bullying. Another four years will damage this country beyond recognition.
JOHN COLONY
P.O. Box 51
Harrisville
