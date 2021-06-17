Dove Raina’s effort to defend a carnivorous diet (“Ponder nutrition, but don’t judge,” June 3) ignores the most compelling reason not to eat meat. To the best of my knowledge there is no research that indicates that potatoes, Brussels sprouts or green beans are sentient beings; but anyone who has ever lived with a cat or dog or bird or horse or cow or pig understands that these animals feel joy and sadness, love and grief and pain, just as we do. We don’t eat humans and we should not eat other sentient beings either.
I stopped eating meat 45 years ago and was subject to ridicule from family, friends and co-workers. Today, when I sign on to my supermarket’s website to place my weekly order, I am immediately offered dozens of plant-based options, including meat and dairy substitutes, comparably priced to animal-based products, but minus the cruelty. Every restaurant, from elegant dining to fast food, offers vegetarian selections.
These are stunning changes in less than 50 years! And despite Ms. Raina’s weak arguments to the contrary, the health benefits of a vegetarian diet, both for the individual and for the planet, cannot be refuted.
As for Ms. Raina’s accusation that I am proselytizing for a vegetarian diet, you bet I am and proud of it! Every significant social welfare reform, from the abolition of slavery to protections for workers to voting rights, has happened because a small group of people were passionate about their cause and persuaded others to join them.
Some day a plant-based diet will be the norm because morally, ethically and logically, it is the compassionate and socially responsible thing to do.
JEAN SLEPIAN
Stoddard
