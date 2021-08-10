It’s difficult keeping up with all the misinformation being cited by COVID vaccine opponents, which often refer to “proof” of harm that can be discovered if one looks at “uncensored” web sites.
John Wyndham recently submitted a persuasively written but alarmingly misleading letter to The Sentinel (“Data show increase in vaccination events,” Aug. 5) stating that COVID vaccines are killing large numbers of people. Sadly, the same people who claim that most COVID deaths are not due to COVID but rather due to preexisting conditions see fit to blame every death that occurs to people who have been vaccinated not to preexisting conditions, but to the vaccine.
Mr. Wyndham also cited the 2020 Great Barrington Declaration, which he implies to be anti-vaccine, when, in reality, it addressed what COVID prevention policies should have been taken before the vaccine became available.
The very good news is that despite what misinformed and ideologically-blinded people are saying, COVID vaccines are safe and effective. Are the vaccines 100 percent safe? No, but virtually no medical intervention is.
Given that COVID-19 is never going away, we will all eventually get the unmitigated disease or the vaccine. There is no doubt that getting the vaccine is far safer than getting the disease, which has already killed millions of people worldwide and is once again overwhelming hospitals in parts of the United States due to a surge of cases that could have been prevented if only enough people had gotten vaccinated.
If you have not already gotten vaccinated, please do so, both for yourself and for the sake of your loved ones.
JOHN N. WALTER JR., M.D.
Keene
