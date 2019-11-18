Scott Warren is facing federal charges for the third time this year for his humanitarian efforts along our southwestern border.
He has stood trial on federal misdemeanor charges for putting water in the desert.
He has stood trial on federal felony charges for offering food, water and clothes to two migrants from Central America.
That trial ended in a hung jury so he is being tried again on the same charges.
From 2000 to 2017, more than 2,800 sets of human remains have been found in the desert wilderness of Southern Arizona. Eighty-eight bodies have been recovered since Warren was arrested in early 2018.
Scott Warren has tried to save human lives. For this, our government calls him a felon. I call him a good Samaritan, and I remember who first told that story.
