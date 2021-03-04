Being in the “elderly” age group (dare I admit it?), my wife and I received our first Pfizer COVID shot a couple of days ago at the River Valley Community College in Claremont.
It was an efficient mass-production shot-in-arms factory, staffed by EMTs, Claremont police and N.H. National Guard personnel in uniform. These folks were courteous, respectful, thorough and competent. We all got a good laugh when the National Guard guy asked us if my wife were breast feeding — “OK, it’s the fun part of the survey, but I’m required to ask it!”
We were in and out of there in 30 minutes, including the required 10-15 minute post-injection wait. Our skillful injections were basically painless. Both of us developed short-lived, negligible post-injection effects. We’re looking forward to injection No. 2.
I understand how some of us are reluctant to get vaccinated, through mistrust of the science, religious belief or fear of possible side effects. Nobody should be forced to get the shots.
However, it’s the only thing offering a chance to get this virus terrorism behind us by denying the virus endless hosts for replication and mutation. Far from perfect, but we decided to risk it rather than to do nothing.
Our Claremont injection experience underlined our debt to the police officers and National Guard running the show so proficiently. If you’re reluctant, consider helping these dedicated patriots fight COVID.
We Americans are at war with a deadly virus that seems to have diabolical human intelligence. Yes, this is war. Let’s bear arms by baring arms.
JOHN K. HERPEL
Acworth
