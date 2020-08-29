I am writing in support of Jim Beard, a candidate for Executive Council in District 2.
The district represents southwestern and southeastern New Hampshire and includes much of the Monadnock Region, which is most of Cheshire County, the southern tier of Sullivan County, and across to the Seacoast.
The council position is not just a political position, but one that is enhanced by someone with a business background and has negotiated large and small contracts in business. Jim has that strong business background, and part of that business was negotiating contracts as an international aircraft sales director, overseeing and executing global marketing and management programs.
The Executive Council reviews state contracts above a certain amount, votes on important judicial appointments and oversees the state’s 10-year transportation infrastructure plan, among other duties. Jim can hit the Executive Council ground running because of his national and international management and negotiating experiences.
He is committed to strengthening the economy, keeping taxes low, reducing regulations and supporting our great New Hampshire entrepreneurial spirit.
Jim is a native of and lives in this region and not only knows our values but knows how to work with people of differing views to make decisions that are best for all Granite Staters.
Please join me in voting for Jim Beard for executive councilor.
THOMAS R. EATON
27 Pheasant Hill Road
Keene
