The Monadnock Classical Academy. What an inspirational name!
But as some of our conservative fellow citizens object to politics in the classroom, they should be sure to discourage the establishment of this proposed charter school, an outgrowth of the ultra-right-wing Hillsdale College.
Hillsdale’s president most recently served as chair of Donald Trump’s 1776 Commission, whose report, attempting to restore old-fashioned patriotism (and ignore racist history), was “a hack job ... and a work of contentious politics designed to stoke culture wars,” according to the director of the American Historical Association.
We know that N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut has never seen a charter school he didn’t like, but he may want to draw the line at one with such political baggage. I know that his new director of the Division of Learner Support, former Betsy DeVos policy advisor McKenzie Snow, will be sure to agree.
MICHAEL MATROS
Keene
