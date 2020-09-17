I am trying to understand why you are still a supporter of Donald Trump.
Perhaps his beliefs and way of being in the world make you feel good about being who you are. He makes it OK for you to like who and what you like and to dislike who and what you dislike. He makes it OK to say what you feel without worrying too much about how it makes others feel. He makes it OK to say “America first” or “Me first.”
Maybe Trump’s fear of immigrants and anyone who is not male and rich and white reflects your own fears. Maybe you feel safer if you have a gun. Maybe you don’t like being told what to do. Maybe you wish this country would return to the “old days.” But I wonder if you are also strong and brave and smart enough to recognize when it’s time to change your mind.
Maybe you also know that change is inevitable. Maybe you don’t want to be so afraid of people who are different from you. Maybe you would like this country to be a model for the rest of the world on diversity and democracy.
Maybe you also want leaders who are compassionate and honest and smart and curious. Maybe you also know that part of the strength of our country comes from our diversity and from sharing expertise. Maybe you also know that to be strong and brave means you can be generous and to be afraid makes us greedy. Maybe you also know that if almost all scientists say our climate is in big trouble, then it probably is, and we should be acting on this knowledge.
You know that if you are white, you are privileged. You know that the system now is rigged so rich people are still getting richer. You love your family and your friends and you know that being kind to others is the right way to be in the world. You want this country to be safer from violence and illness.
I believe if you are smart and strong and brave you are ready to recognize that Trump has not helped to make or keep America great. Our standing in the world has quickly declined and we are no longer a world leader. A world leader is stronger, kinder and better than what we are now. Please consider helping to vote Trump and his supporters in Congress out of office.
LESLE LEWIS
90 Barnett Hill
Alstead
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.