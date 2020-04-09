Dear nurses, doctors, assistants of all titles, emergency responders, grocers, restauranteurs, pharmacists, fuel suppliers (gas stations), mechanics, homeless shelter staff, staff for special needs persons, public transport and private taxi drivers, delivery persons of all persuasions (including USPS, Keene Sentinel) and anyone else who may be considered “essential personnel”:
I just want to say thank you for all you are doing to serve and provide for essential services. While those of us who may be at risk due to age or condition comply as much as possible to the recommendations of isolation and distancing, you are taking risks we cannot, no matter how much we may want to. You put your own lives and the lives of your loved ones at risk, while you assist others.
For all you do: Thank you, thank you, thank you. May you be safe. May you be well. May you be at peace.
And to the rest of you:
There are those of us who persist in continuing to disregard the CDC’s (strong) recommendations (at this point anyway).
I have experienced this at the groceries firsthand. People do not keep 6 feet distance from others. They shop as if nothing is going on, coming way too close for comfort or safety. They are in a rush and have no patience, so, they come as close as 2-3 feet to put their items on the conveyor belt or be close to the cash register while the person ahead is gathering their items.
It is difficult enough keeping that distance from the cashier. If you do not care about anyone else, please, care about yourself. Be patient, slow down, our lives will not extend themselves whether we rush or we pace ourselves. Follow the recommendations before they become “law,” and everything shuts down and the National Guard is in the streets.
This virus doesn’t care who you are or how important you think you are. If you are exposed, you will get it and you will give it to others you love who may not be as strong or invincible as you.
To you I say, May you be safe. May you be well. May you be at peace.
Most sincerely,
LESLIE EVANS
30 Centre St
Sullivan
