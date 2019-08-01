For centuries, humankind has been using and abusing animals. But is it our right to do so? Are animals here for us, or with us?
There is an international animal rights movement that believes they are here with us and that we do not have the right to exploit them in any way. We should not eat them, experiment on them, jail them in tiny cages or use them for our amusement.
The Cheshire Fair has started again, where animals are definitely used for entertainment, often in an abusive way.
Rodeos cause extreme stress and often injuries to animals. Imagine a scared baby calf running at full speed. A noose loops around its neck and it is violently jerked to a stop. This causes whiplash or other injuries or even death. Done over and over again, the poor calf is permanently damaged and in pain.
Would you do this to your pet dog? Quoting from an article written by a vet: “It is also the case that rodeo calf ropers must spend a great deal of time practicing in order to become proficient. Calves sold to practice pens are roped over and over until they are injured or killed ... Two or three calves are injured per practice session and must be replaced.”
Horses and steer are abused to make them buck. From another article: “The horses, bulls, steer, and calves suffer broken ribs, backs, and legs, torn tails, punctured lungs, internal organ damage, ripped tendons, torn ligaments, snapped necks and agonizing deaths.”
Pig scrambles scare poor little piglets and sometimes result in injuries for them, too. All of these unnecessary events are stressful for the animals and none of them volunteer to do these things. Why are we doing this to them? There are plenty of other things we can do to entertain ourselves without inflicting this pain onto these innocent beings. It has to stop.
Boycott the Cheshire Fair, or at least the rodeo and pig scrambles. Be kind.
BJ WAHL
279 Centre St.
Sullivan
