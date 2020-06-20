I’ve warned before of groups seeking world control. We’re seeing actions of those trapped in and executing this deception.
After Vietnam I acquired state school degrees, which unknowingly exposed many of these destructive forces. Witnessing the good news of Jesus Christ, I spoke to a man from a military unit training in Canada; neither was Canadian. As I shared the Lord’s peace, he said, “To have peace, many need be eliminated!”
This unit is likely part of Antifa — “a militant, predominantly left-wing, extensively well-trained and supplied political activist movement.” Prisoners being set free go where? Become united with what?
Hopefully they’ve come to know the Lord. Mr. Floyd did; according to “Christianity Today,” he was a devout Christian working to mentor and spread faith in Houston before relocating to Minneapolis.
Many in government are without concern for our republic and constitutional goals. For decades our education has kept the true knowledge of Americans’ foundation from us: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights …”
To not kill, steal, lie, and destroy are Biblical truths. Moses’ face was the only one with a frontal view in the original Supreme Court over the chief justice seat. The Constitution doesn’t have separation of church and state in it. Jefferson’s letter to Danbury Baptist reassured them the state was to keep out of the church, not the church out of the state.
God loves all people including the unborn. Taking of God’s word from children has led to much destruction.
“If I have the gift of prophecy, understand all of God’s secret plans, possessed all knowledge, and have faith to move mountains, but don’t love others, I am nothing. If I gave everything I have to the poor, even sacrificed my body, but if I don’t love others, I would have gained nothing. Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous, boastful, proud, or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; is not provoked, thinks no evil. It does not rejoice at wrongdoing, injustice, but rejoices with the truth. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance.”
Sincerely in Jesus’ love,
GARY BEAUCHESNE
95 Colorado St.
Keene
