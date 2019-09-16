We have an important decision this fall. There are two very qualified candidates for mayor of Keene, Mitch Greenwald and George Hansel.
One has a well-known background and experience, the other is relatively new with unknown ambition.
Sorting out key positions to feel relatively confident about our obligations to effective democracy and selecting leadership that represents our values and interests is the subject of their campaign. I hope you will pay attention and go to events to satisfy your important questions about local leadership.
Beware of unspecific and way too general statements, like I “took the lead” on such and such city policy. Ask what that means, and can it be demonstrated?
In my nearly two decades of representing Keene in public office, I have become more and more fond of the leadership here that has helped to build a genuine community; that manifests itself in the pride and involvement in our excellent public school system; in the “all are welcome here” signs that represent a more open approach to immigration; in the efforts to encourage greater access to the Internet; and in the evidence-based approach to our climate future that has opposed further development of fossil fuel use and transport.
To me it is clear that Mitch Greenwald’s goals and record are the best fit for our community’s future. Be sure to have an informed vote on Nov. 5.
CHUCK WEED
28 Damon Court
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is chairman of the Cheshire County commissioners.)
