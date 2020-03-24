As the fight against climate change rages on, the much-needed switch to renewable energy sources is becoming more obvious. Switching to renewable sources is an investment, and for most will be cheaper in the long run. However, many households struggle to make ends meet and therefore cannot invest in renewable energy sources.
Environmental studies seniors Lauren Peyser and Maia Roderick are passionate about environmental justice and hope to make a change locally, here in Keene. We are working closely with City Hall to help aid in Keene’s goal of switching to renewable energy sources by 2050. We have chosen to dedicate our senior capstone project to finding ways in which people of low-to-moderate income (LMI) will not be left behind during this switch. We are interviewing community members and sending surveys out to ensure everyone’s voice is heard.
We propose to shed light on the struggles facing people in Keene who do not have the means to afford energy efficient technologies and who battle to pay their monthly energy bills in order to raise awareness of the energy gap in our community. We seek to understand their lived experience and how they make choices around energy consumption and efficiency.
We are conducting a survey which we hope will reach a wide variety of the community, then supplement our understanding of the survey responses with in-person interviews. The survey will be our main means of analyzing the lived experience of LMI people’s energy use in Keene. We hope to bring green opportunities to community members to show simple and general guidelines to living a greener lifestyle within the realm of low-to-moderate income households.
If you would like to participate in the survey or interview, you must be a Keene resident and over 18. If interested please contact: Lauren.peyser@ksc.keene.edu or Maia.roderick@ksc.keene.edu.
