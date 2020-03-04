Apparently Trump’s at it again, rolling back environmental protections. President Trump and his Council on Environmental Quality recently released draft regulations rolling back the National Environmental Policy Act. The act, which applies to federal actions that impact everything from transportation to protecting our clean air and clean water, is one of the only laws that requires the federal government to consider the public health and environmental impacts of their decisions and gives the public a voice in federal decision making.
Gutting this bedrock environmental law is a blatant attempt to prevent action to address climate change and an attack on every neighborhood across the country. We must speak out against these attacks on the National Environmental Policy Act because they undermine one of our most important tools to fight against pollution and other threats to our community.
The Council on Environmental Quality is accepting comments on the administration’s plans to roll back the National Environmental Policy Act. The comment period will end March 10. I strongly urge anyone who cares about climate change, wildlife, the environment or public health to submit a comment to The Council on Environmental Quality urging them to protect our communities from harm and uphold the National Environmental Policy Act.
To do so online go to: www.regulations.gov/ and follow the instructions for submitting comments to Docket ID No. CEQ-2019-0003; or fax to 202-456-6546; or mail to: Council on Environmental Quality, 730 Jackson Place NW, Washington, DC 20503, Attn: Docket No. CEQ-2019-0003
MAIA RODERICK
81 Water St.
Keene
