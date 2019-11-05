I appreciated your online article on maintaining a healthy home (“Easy Ways to Improve Your Home’s Health”), but felt that it ought to have addressed the problem of domestic plastic pollution.
Plastics are prevalent in our homes as vinyl siding, synthetic or semi-synthetic carpeting, upholstery, clothing, foam stuffing, synthetic resin coatings, plastic cooking-ware and drinking cups, plastic packaging for food and drink, cable insulators, plastic pipes, acrylic paint, plastic children’s toys, etc.
This is relevant less because of the plastics themselves and more because of the chemicals commonly added to them. Plastics are routinely blended with chemical additives that act as dyes, plasticizers, antioxidants, UV-stabilizers, flame-retardants or fillers. Many of these chemicals are extremely toxic.
Brominated flame retardants, added to certain plastics for obvious reasons, are associated with birth defects and cancer. Phthalates (a class of plasticizers) are associated with reproductive toxicity and hormonal disorders. Other toxins commonly found in plastics (and all harmful even at low doses) include DEHA, PFAs, BPA, Perchlorate, and 4-nonylphenol, as well as styrene (the chemical from which polystyrene, or Styrofoam, is composed).
These chemicals are not safely bound within plastics. Any kind of agitation upon plastic (say, for instance, when a carpet containing plastic fibers is exposed to heavy foot traffic) may cause it to release particles, and these particles will contain chemicals previously introduced to the plastic. This is most problematic with food packaging, as naturally occurring substances in the foods (particularly acidic ones) may cause the packaging to leach chemicals into the food, an effect that may be worsened by heat or sunlight.
Infant toys are also a serious concern, as infants have a tendency to bite and chew on such items — if these items are composed of plastic, the child’s gnawing may release chemicals that will then likely be swallowed.
I do not mean to suggest that we should strip our houses of plastic material. But we would do well for ourselves and our families to reduce the presence of plastic items in our homes, and to be careful in the acquisition and usage of plastic items in future.
HARPER PRESTON
21 Hickory Ridge Road South
Putney, Vt.
