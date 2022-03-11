A letter to The Sentinel from a local nurse, Eric Nadeau (“Medicare Advantage can help our seniors,” March 7), touted the benefits of Medicare Advantage plans, primarily their emphasis on wellness programs and prevention. However, the decision to enroll in these plans is not that simple.
Medicare Advantage plans are appealing because of their typically lower premiums and because of other features, as Mr. Nadeau described. However, if one becomes seriously ill, out-of-pocket expenses for enrollees are actually significantly higher than for traditional Medicare.
Furthermore, Medicare Advantage plans typically limit the choice of physicians and hospitals that an enrollee can access. I have witnessed firsthand Medicare Advantage plan enrollees being denied payment for the ongoing care they receive at rehabilitation centers, resulting in their being discharged home before they are fully ready.
Medicare Advantage plans can offer wellness programs because doing so costs them less than paying for expensive medical care. They also spend a lot of money on marketing, bureaucracy and making it more difficult for people to get desired (and sometimes even optimal) medical care.
So, although Medicare Advantage plans make sense for some people, they do not do so for everyone. And, because none of us can predict when we might actually get seriously ill, there is always some risk that enrolling in these plans may prove to be more, rather than less, expensive, and that the plan will deny or delay your receiving medical care that your physician recommends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.