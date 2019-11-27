In a CALL class at Keene State, I learned of a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization in New Hampshire whose mission is to ensure New Hampshire voters are informed voters. It provides information on all aspects of every presidential candidate running in the primary, from positions to funding.
It also does the same for candidates for local and state offices. Check it out at CitizensCount.org.
PATRICIA BENTRUP
1281 River Road, Westmoreland
