John Herpel may be right when he writes the only outcome of the Israeli-Palestinian situation is “endless bloodshed and hatred.” (“Trump’s deal with Israel meaningless,” Reader Opinion, Feb. 13).
A ray of hope, however, exists. It is the BDS movement. The BDS movement was suggested as a solution by the Palestinians themselves and not their politicians.
In 2005, a collection of 110 private Palestinian societies proposed boycotting Israeli goods, divesting from Israeli companies and sanctioning Israel.
The purpose of the BDS movement is to bring pressure on Israel to give all its citizens full equality, just as similar movements did on South Africa and the American South to end their racism.
The movement started slowly but gained steam after each of Israel’s wars on Palestine especially those of 2006, 2008, 2015-16 and its massive bombardments of Gaza 2008-09, 2012, 1014, 2018 and the turning of Gaza into “the world largest prison.”
Hi-tech wars on defenseless populations caused great sympathy for Palestinians, so the BDS movement grew until Israel felt the effects of it. Rather than listen, it and its U.S. lobby chose to fight. It chose Sen. Hassan (she received $52,136 in 2016 from the Israel lobby) to lead the fight in the Senate against BDS.
Hassan’s anti-BDS campaign has stalled. It’s not dead, but John, there is still reason for hope.
JAMES G. SMART
26 Iceland Circle, Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.