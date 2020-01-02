Your article on “Bay Staters Shipping up to the Granite State” (Dec. 27) told of the many benefits we enjoy in New Hampshire. I agree there are many.
The benefit of having more consumers shopping at New Hampshire businesses and buying homes is great, but the increased population comes with a need for more state, town or city services.
More firefighters, police, schools, town services and services for senior citizens.
It won’t be long, I believe, before the relocated Bay Staters will want the same services that they’ve received in their former highly taxed cities, but without paying for them.
Could the increased population create an even longer wait for a doctor’s appointment? Auto insurance costs will surely increase after a few years of having notorious Bay State drivers obeying traffic laws as they see fit.
A trip down Main Street on a Saturday afternoon or during the holiday season will give us a good example of what to expect on a regular basis from Massachusetts drivers.
I welcome the new residents and their purchasing power, but hopefully they will see why our taxes are low and not expect a tax-free paradise before giving the Granite State the pleasure of their residency.
ARNOLD NEWMAN
15 Frost St.
Marlborough
