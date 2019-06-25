Paul Miller’s recollections of the 1969 Legion baseball team and what I consider the best team to ever come out of Keene (June 22) was super.
I missed only one home game and attended some of their away games that year. The rivalry between Trembly and Flanagan had started the previous year and into high school as well, with one of them winning the high school title and the other winning the Legion title in that year.
I was at the game in Berlin when I learned that Trembly wasn’t there and probably would not even participate at all. It made for quite a subdued Keene following. However, a tremendous cheer went up when he made an appearance at the field and was ready to play.
I don’t recall where the two top-notch pitchers went after high school, but Trembly came down with an arm problem that shortened his career, while Flanagan went on to Baltimore and fame.
After 50 years I could not recognize any of the players pictured in the paper. I’m wondering if we could rerun the photo and attach names to those exceptional baseball players. We’ve named streets after players before; why not again?
At the time, Berlin was fielding a sound baseball team of its own every year, and it must also be remembered that a basketball coach who produced several state title contenders at Berlin High School came to Keene and did the same at Keene High School. So much so that the Keene High School gymnasium to this day honors his name: Dudley Purbeck Gymnasium.
MAURICE F. WHITNEY
677 Court St.
Keene
