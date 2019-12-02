In his letter published Nov. 21 (“Inappropriate sign shouldn’t be allowed”), Richard Nicoletti protests that the (Criminal Justice and Public Safety) committee chairman should have had the people bringing hateful banners with the photos of current legislators removed from the committee meeting in the N.H. House.
As a member of the committee, I was at that executive session on the “red flag” bill and, along with most members of the committee, had no awareness of these banners until the session was adjourned.
Given the large number of citizens who came to the session, a last-minute removal of a movable dividing wall was required, along with some rearrangement of seats. The new configuration blocked most committee members’ view of one side of the added space.
Chairman Renny Cushing would have had the banner removed had he known of it and he made clear that he wanted to be informed of any inappropriate and offensive behavior in future meetings of the committee.
SANDY SWINEBURNE
50 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 10 in the N.H. House.)
