I wish to thank Mascoma Bank in Keene, and am sure others affected want to, for the effort the staff has put it in to help their customers get through the hacking. They are patient, very good at clarifying what we, as customers, need to do. This problem would never happen if the idiots (hacking) would use their brains to help society instead of putting umpteen people through unnecessary stress.
It’s a shame, but we have to be very careful, check all statements, printed and online. Notice any small discrepancy, report it immediately.
Again, thank you Mascoma Bank Keene for your help.
ELEANOR BALL
150 River St.
Keene
Commented
