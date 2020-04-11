To the editor, the governor, and all shoppers:
Research has recently demonstrated that the novel coronavirus survives for up to three days on plastic — at least three times longer than on porous materials like cardboard or paper.
Why are they allowed in groceries and pharmacies? None of us know where those nasty, germy bags have been, or how many sick people sneezed or coughed on them on their long journey from factory to our stores.
The safest way to transport your purchases home? Your own reusable, washable cloth bags — because soap and water completely eradicates the virus. To ban these in the wake of the pandemic was a mistake.
The New York Times recently reported how lobbyists for the plastic bag industry are pushing their products as sanitary. In fact, the reverse is true. Plastic bags kill 100,000 marine animals, like sea turtles, and 1 million sea birds a year; now they can kill you, too.
Let’s ban toxic, germ-carrying and unnecessary single-use plastic bags now, before the death toll climbs higher.
SY MONTGOMERY
P.O. Box 127
Hancock
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.