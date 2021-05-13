Attention, my native New Hampshire brothers and sisters! This may come as a surprise to you, maybe even a shock, but you live and have been living in a “backwater” state.
That’s RIGHT! John McGauley, the second coming of Rush Limbaugh, our very own, so insightful and so objective, local radio personality says so. You might be asking how would Mr. McGauley know something like this? The answer is simple, John is the smartest guy in the room, or so he alludes to. Facts aren’t facts when you’re right.
John has kept a narrow eye on our fair state since he moved here some time ago from a Midwestern state called Misery (I borrowed the name calling thing from the Republicans; it’s one of their “feel good” things), a state where women (mostly Black, Latino, and other marginalized women) have little choice in their own reproductive bodies, so they’re relegated to second-class citizenship.
Also, I recently found out from John that if you’re entering Cheshire County from beyond our borders you just might hear “banjos” and you know what that means, right? Now personally I have never heard them, nor did my parents or their parents’ parents’ parents.
We’re also “naïve” here, according to him. He is extremely worldly, he has even been to Lisbon, Portugal, and you haven’t because you don’t have the piles of lettuce like he does, no braggadocio there (another Republican trait) and also a trait of bullies (remember ole 45). Oh, my wife is Portuguese.
Ironically (a big word from a New Hampshire hick and, by the way, proud of it), Misery ranks low in almost every important cultural/societal demographic you can think of, compared to our backwater state, whether it be our state’s rank in public education (which the state doesn’t throw a dime at), health of its citizenry, quality of our environment, safety of our towns, etc.
But, somehow, Mr. McGauley enjoys putting down his adopted state without merit, perhaps for a laugh or two. But this native finds no humor in it, so my final question is, why do you even want to live in such a backwater state, Mr. McGauley?
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
