Your editorial “Guts and Glory” (Sept. 15) says you hope someone steps up to recapture the magic of the original Keene Pumpkin Festival. Your words suggest you support returning the event to its full glory, but past editorials suggest otherwise.
On Oct. 19, 2014, students rioted near Keene State College campus while in downtown Keene thousands peacefully basked in the glow of flickering jack-o’-lanterns. Days before, Let It Shine warned Keene police and KSC officials that trouble was brewing, but they did nothing until it was too late. The media, Sentinel included, reported “pumpkin festival riots”; truly misleading.
Keene police were honored for their response. What is wrong here? There should have been an investigation into the mayhem to determine why police, students and residents were put in a life-threatening situation and how it could have been prevented.
In 2015, City Council, police, KSC and The Sentinel wielded their power to ensure there was no pumpkin festival. The Sentinel called it an “attractive nuisance” and recommended “a break.” A break from what? A free community-spirited event that brought thousands of people into downtown Keene to celebrate pumpkins? It’s easier to blame the victim than hold those in power accountable. You don’t cancel the Boston Marathon; you catch the bombers. Laconia reaps the benefits of our dysfunction.
Tim Zinn stepped up to help Ruth Sterling, saying the festival was too special to let die. While volunteers breathed life into the event, the council, KSC and police fought its return. The Sentinel said it “would be welcomed on a smaller scale.” Keep it small and insignificant was the goal. Against all odds, the pumpkin festival returned, small but impactful in 2017-2019.
No one dared mention returning it to its original glory. Until now, as organizers lay down their pumpkin plans.
I honor Ruth Sterling and Tim Zinn, community heroes, for their hearts and courage.
I believe in taking responsibility for our mistakes, making amends, and restoring trust. I believe in speaking my truth. And I believe my hurt might subside if I let this go, but the pumpkin festival is a manifestation of my heart. Seeing The Sentinel’s editorial calling for recapturing the magic of the original pumpkin festival when it has not supported those very efforts was infuriating. I hope, with this letter, I can lay my pumpkin festival carving tools down and forgive.
NANCY SPORBORG
8 Sugar Maple Lane
Keene
(This writer founded and for 10 years was director of the Keene Pumpkin Festival.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.