Important House Bill 246 is being discussed in our Legislature.
The bill, if it becomes law, will allow vulnerable citizens, including seniors, to obtain a protective order if they are victims of abuse. Abuse is not considered to be just physical abuse, but includes forgery, credit card abuse and the withholding of medical care and medication.
Withholding pension and Social Security funds is also considered abuse.
At times even family members, caregivers and those with a power of attorney are guilty of abuse.
Please contact your state rep and urge him or her to vote in favor of this most important bill.
Other New England states have enacted this type of legislation. It’s time for New Hampshire to join the fight against the abuse of vulnerable citizens.
ARNOLD NEWMAN
Marlborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.