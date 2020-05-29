An important bill supporting renewable energy development in our area should be coming to a vote when the House convenes at UNH in Durham on June 11.
House Bill 1218 would increase the size limit for large renewable energy customer-generators from 1 megawatt to 5 megawatts. This bill can encourage the production of clean, home-grown energy here in New Hampshire and allow businesses, municipalities, and school districts to save real money by generating their own clean power at zero fuel cost.
The Keene City Council has adopted a goal to source all of our electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030, and all of the energy used for heating, cooling, and transportation from renewable energy sources by 2050. HB 1218 will help us meet these goals because it will allow both the city of Keene and private businesses located anywhere in Cheshire County to generate between 1 and 5 megawatts of renewable energy (solar, wind, geothermal or other) that can then be used to serve other ratepayers and significantly reduce costs; so-called net metering.
I have long believed that development of renewable energy is not just the right thing to do from an environmental standpoint, but stands to provide important economic benefits as well. Consider that every dollar sent out-of-state to purchase natural gas or petroleum products could instead be spent locally, and kept circulating in the local economy.
I would much rather the dollars I spend on electricity end up in the pocket of a local institution that has made an investment in rooftop solar collectors, rather than for that money sent off to benefit the shareholders of fossil fuel companies like Shell Oil and British Petroleum. Keeping that money circulating in our community is more important than ever, as we are faced with the task of rebuilding a damaged economy.
Thus, I hope that all our state reps from Cheshire County will vote in favor of HB 1218 when the House reconvenes on June 11, so that New Hampshire can make use of this valuable tool for economic recovery.
BOBBY WILLIAMS
66 North Lincoln St.
Keene
(This writer represents Ward 2 on the Keene City Council.)
