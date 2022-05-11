We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Edward Merrell (“What of babies’ rights?” May 6) writes that in the pro-choice/anti-choice debate, virtually nothing is said about babies’ rights. Of course babies have rights! Among them are the rights to be wanted, fed, sheltered, loved.
But a potential baby? An acorn is not an oak tree. An egg is not a chicken. A fetus is not a baby. It is a potential baby, and as such, whatever rights we can assign it must be subordinate to the rights of the actual woman who carries it.
To a woman who wants a baby, the word conjures up a warm and cuddly creature, worth every minute of care and protection. To a woman whose life is already too impoverished or otherwise complicated, it represents an unbearable burden. She can’t be blamed for viewing an unwanted fetus as the parasite which, technically speaking, it is, especially when being forced to live with it by people who have no part in her life and are uninterested in her or her child after it is born.
Mr. Merrell asks how I would feel if my mother had “exercised pro-choice.” If I had been aborted, I would miss life as much as a fish misses the bicycle it never had. If my mother, a nursery school teacher, had had the choice then and had aborted a pregnancy that came after me, I would have benefited from her ability to be a better mother and a happier, more productive member of society than if there had been too many of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.