This is in reply to Chris and Joe Manning-Gray (“No fairy tale ending for those by airport?” June 9):
Looking for ruby slippers? I am really tired of residents of Greenwood complaining about activity at the airport. It is there for a reason — to support aviation and its development in support of the community. As such, any reasonable aviation activity should not not be accepted, but also encouraged.
If you are so averse to the new helicopter training activity at the field, why did you choose to live under the umbrella of the airport? It was there a long time before you decided to live there.
To be clear, I write this as a pilot, with a plane based at the Keene airport, that in addition to my personal flying, I use for Angel Flights in support of regional cancer patients. Aviation has a place in our community. I’m just tired of the NIMBY attitude of the Greenwood residents.
ADRIAN WOOD
72 Roxbury Road
Marlborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.