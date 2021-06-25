This morning my 95-year-old father sent me the following email. I told him that I thought it was worthy of letting others outside of our family circle know how his years of experience with the world and the workings of our government has him feeling about this current situation. He wrote:
“My skin crawls at the depravity of those 21 Republican Congressmen so pointedly ignoring and even refusing to shake the hand of that officer who was injured himself defending their sorry asses during the January 6th insurrection. And then to hear them say that it wasn’t an insurrection, just a more crowded than usual tourist day, with no violence, and in fact, with the police themselves making a mountain out of a molehill of the event. And even more so to think about all those constituents back home who vote over and over to elect and re-elect such scum, people who eat at (my local diner), who shop at (my local grocery store), who take their cars to the same car dealer I do for repair. What does all this tell the rest of the world about American character, American ethics, American humaneness? What does it tell our own children about the way our government REALLY runs? I can’t stop shuddering!”
His words said it better than I could. Please consider if you want these people as role models when you vote in the midterms.
KAREN NEWELL
Marlborough
