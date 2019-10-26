Since the 1970s our communities have opened our hearts to refugees from Southeast Asia, Bosnia and other war-torn regions. We have created networks of support to help our new neighbors with housing, jobs, education, transportation and much more. And all of us who were involved in that effort received wonderful gifts of understanding, love and connection that continue to this day.
Refugees are no longer settled in small towns. I’ve heard guests at Mariposa Museum programs on immigration ask why this is so. Federal government policy has shifted refugee resettlement to centers like Manchester, Nashua and Concord.
There is now a new opportunity for our communities to mobilize to support individuals and families in great need. People seeking asylum are being released from detention centers if they have a place to go.
Project Home will hold a meeting in Keene on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m., for people who might be interested in joining a team that would support asylum seekers and the families providing them a home.
If you’re interested, please send an email to info@projecthomenh.org for more information.
Sincerely,
DAVID BLAIR
77 South Road
Harrisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.