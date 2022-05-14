We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
I am in receipt of your email “The heart of a community newspaper,” (by Steve Gilbert) and I can’t find an iota to disagree with, but I can’t square your desire to reflect your community with The Sentinel’s editorial stances (unmentioned in your email), which seem to reflect only one side of the political divide.
The Sentinel is the third of three journals I’ve subscribed to in order find one that reflects the diversity of the populace. Looks like it’s strike three, and I’m out. Please cancel my subscription. It seems that journalists everywhere are captive to an ideology that insists it is correct and no counterarguments are possible, and only woke arguments are welcome.
Case in point is the front-page article last weekend (May 8-9), “Transgender advocates say ending Roe would have dire consequences.” Not a shred of concrete evidence is provided.
Trans folks comprise less than 1 percent of New Hampshire’s population, and the FtM (female-to-male) population would be half of that. One assertion, without substantiation is that “trans people are more likely to live in poverty,” which is ludicrous. I am trans myself (MtF) and well know that it is generally a hobby of the middle and upper classes. Why does The Sentinel publish such drivel that affects such a tiny fraction of New Hampshire? Oh, wait, I know: It’s because it makes you feel diverse and inclusive.
How about practicing diversity and inclusion of thought? There was a deep and provocative essay in the Wall Street Journal today by Jason Riley, a Black man as it happens, about the interplay of Roe and African Americans. It touches on issues that affect far more Americans than trans peoples’ concerns. And it fits no left/right narrative. Read it and compare it to the drivel you featured on your front page.
In the unlikely event my diatribe results in your emending your ways, please inform. I’d gladly resubscribe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.