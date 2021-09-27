I get phone calls, emails, and ads in great numbers from the candidates for U.S. senator and U.S. representative for both Congressional districts. Not one of these current elected officials in the U.S. Senate or House, who have the ability and responsibility to secure our borders, ever mention what they are doing to control our borders or test, for COVID, the many illegal migrants crossing them.
So, I will ask them publicly. Sens. Hassan and Shaheen, and Reps. Kuster and Pappas: “How many illegal migrants, crossing our southern border in wave after wave, have been flown or bused to settle in New Hampshire. Of those illegal migrants, how many have been tested for COVID? And who is footing the bill for their care, housing, feeding, etc.”
FRED WARD
Stoddard
