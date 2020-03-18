Take it from us as chairs of the education committees, our friend, Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, was pivotal in getting the greatest increase in public education funding since then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, resulting in the biggest state support for public education funding in history, including finally getting full-day kindergarten. If we are going to protect and build off of that education support, we need to elect Dan our next governor.
We support Dan Feltes for governor because of his demonstrated leadership on public education, health care, environmental issues, and social justice. Over his six years in the Senate, Dan’s affected education change from cradle to career. He’s championed full-day kindergarten and improved funding for local schools, higher education access and job training. He led the way on early childhood health screening, child and family services, and mental health care access during the worst drug crisis New Hampshire has faced.
We need a governor who possesses the ability to get things done, who clearly articulates the priorities, and who has a history of getting bipartisan solutions. Dan’s legislative leadership experience demonstrates his progressive vision for a government that works for all of New Hampshire, not just those with money or position.
We need a governor who will champion quality public education to attract and retain young people and build the workforce for New Hampshire’s future.
As governor, Dan Feltes will lead as he has throughout his years of public service — one who lifts people up and finds creative solutions to issues facing Granite Staters.
Thank you.
JAY KAHN
135 Darling Road
Keene
MEL MYLER
P.O. Box 82
Contoocook
(Jay Kahn represents District 10 in the N.H. Senate. Mel Myler represents Merrimack District 10 in the N.H. House. Both are Democrats.)
