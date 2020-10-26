Sen. Jay Kahn has a toolbox filled with all the right tools to best serve us as our state senator.
His Ph.D. in political science has prepared him to navigate the bureaucratic process. His many years as Keene State College vice president in charge of planning and finance has given him an excellent business acumen that is rare in the halls of the Statehouse. His background in community service shows that he has the caring empathy to allow us all a better quality of life. His leadership qualities allow us to have the best representation in Concord, which allows the Monadnock Region to have a strong voice.
I have known Sen. Kahn for 25 years. I was fortunate enough to serve with Jay on the Keene City Council, which allowed me to observe his compassion, his knowledge, his concern for the taxpayers, and his ability to get things done.
I strongly endorse Jay Kahn for re-election to the N.H. Senate.
PHILIP M. JONES
40A Stonehouse Lane
Keene
(This writer is a member of the Keene City Council.)
