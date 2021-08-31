No matter what side of a debate or an argument you’re on it’s OK to end it in disagreement. What is not OK is spreading disinformation, especially when you bring that debate/argument to the public in the form of a letter to the editor. You may not know what you’re saying is wrong, but before you bring it to the community, please do your research. That means not just clicking the first link on Google, but diving into validated sources.
One example that really grinds my gears is the use of VAERS data to make one’s case. Really, take a minute and read this:
“Anyone can submit a report to VAERS — healthcare professionals, vaccine manufacturers, and the general public. VAERS welcomes all reports, regardless of seriousness, and regardless of how likely the vaccine may have been to have caused the adverse event.”
This is taken directly from the “About” section of VAERS. No matter how deep you look into the site or what other quotes from the site you find, the information on that site is not fully accurate.
I am not writing this specifically about vaccines, but since that seems to be the back and forth topic being written about these days I use it as an example. Those against vaccines, producing “proof” or demanding proof, bring real proof. Those arguing in favor of vaccines need to rethink how they make their case and use the direct medical source instead of the news source.
Patricia Bentrup’s letter (“Your freedoms don’t override public health”) on Aug. 28 made the best argument I’ve seen in the last few weeks, “To live free is to have the freedom to choose actions which do not negatively impact others. Being free to choose in the case of COVID is not an option when your choice endangers the lives of others.” Though this is a little off from the point I am bringing up in this letter, I think these words are extremely important to highlight.
Before you choose to make a response to this letter, know I am bringing this up for all topics, not just vaccines. Now, go do your homework.
RYAN CLANCY
Keene
