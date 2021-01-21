I have been reading the letters in regards to the lack of emergency veterinarian services in our area and my question is, how many more animals will have to suffer or die to get someone to step up and say we need to offer closer emergency services?
With the amount of veterinarians in Cheshire County, I just find it hard to believe that not one or more could offer such services in our area. I have two cats and a dog and I hope that I will/would never again have to be put into a situation where I have to watch one of my fur babies suffer in my front seat as I try to get them emergency help as I drive to Deerfield, Mass., or to Concord to hopefully save their life.
I had to do that once after my cat had been hit by a car and that day I got lucky as Court Street Vet was still open and I was able to get my cat in there. If he had been hit after hours, he wouldn’t have made the trek to Massachusetts, and Concord didn’t have an emergency vet available in 1998.
If there are any veterinarians who have read the letters of people urging for some type of emergency coverage in our area, maybe give it some thought and help out our community by offering emergency services. We pay a lot of money to make sure our fur babies are taken care of during working hours. Why not consider a closer alternative to help keep our fur babies alive after hours as well?
BRENDA KENYON
Westmoreland
