It just makes cents! That is, it just makes sense to support two exciting initiatives for our community shelter, Hundred Nights.
What an opportunity we have before us! Two possibilities of grant funds between $250,000-$500,000 are available right now: from the CARES Act Shelter Modification Program and CDBG-Coronavirus Funding. Hundred Nights has a timely and timeless chance to create both short- and long-term solutions for our fellow citizens at risk of or experiencing homelessness.
Hundred Nights has three goals with these funds:
1) To modify current shelter space on Lamson Street to improve air quality and build barriers between beds and eating tables for the 24 people who could stay there.
2) To help purchase property at 122/124 Water St. in Keene as a future permanent location. After a variance is approved, phase 1 will convert the current building into a resource center for this winter. Phase 2 will remove existing outbuildings and build a two story shelter to safely distance people and provide more private family spaces and bathrooms/showers.
3) Lease a facility from Jan. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, as a shelter/sleeping space only. The owner of 15 King Court is willing to work with Hundred Nights to accomplish this.
Securing a variance for the property on Water Street and the change in non-conforming use on King Court will be huge steps forward in responding to the diverse needs due to COVID-19, combined with an increasing risk of homelessness due to evictions now that the moratorium on eviction has ended.
A permanent site for its services can now come closer to reality thanks to these incredible funding opportunities.
It is critical that the Keene zoning board of adjustment give the approval now for the variance needed to use the site at 122-124 Water St. (formerly Tom’s Auto Repair) for a new permanent location. These funds will make it possible to move the resource center there before the year’s end, thus allowing enough space for people to socially distance. The second, temporary, space on King Court will help meet the short-term, immediate needs for shelter this coming winter.
Let us make the most of this incredible opportunity to demonstrate our caring as a community by making the most of this moment when the financial resources may never be more available.
Sincerely,
SUSAN WEBER
22 Douglass St., Keene
